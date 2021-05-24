People left in desperation because of Rabuka’s coup: AG

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum today reminded Sitiveni Rabuka, the 1987 coup leader, that people who leave for greener pastures will not line up in desperation to leave the country.

Sayed-Khaiyum was responding to Rabuka who says that people who left following the 1987 coup did so on good terms for a better life.

The Attorney General says the truth from the dark event of 1987 cannot be denied.

On Saturday, Rabuka denied he caused the mass migration of Indo-Fijians, this afternoon the Attorney General says what made people leave was the coup by Rabuka.

“People left Fiji engrossed because they were discriminated against.” They left Fiji engrossed because overnight the entire system changed. People were violently treated. There were rapes that occurred. People were beaten up, I was here on the streets of Suva in particular Dr. Bavadra got released after being held captive after having a prayer meeting at Albert Park.”

Sayed-Khaiyum expresses disappointment over Rabuka’s denial.

“For him now to add insult to injury by saying aww, essentially saying if I did not do the 1987 coup these people would not have left for greener pastures. This people did not want to leave.

The Attorney General says it is even more insulting to see that the National Federation Party Leader, Biman Prasad, is sitting and grinning and not saying a thing.

Attempts to get comments from Rabuka have been futile.