Opposition MPs hardly attend events: Vuniwaqa

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa questioned Opposition MPs motion for a bipartisan approach to help address issues relating to violence against women.

Vuniwaqa says a number of initiatives have been implemented which are showing positive results already.

Opposition Member Salote Radrodro questioned the work done by the Ministry of Women on violence against Women.

“Existing legislation, policies, and programs are not achieving the targeted results to control and reduce violence against women and children. We as a national hope to find answers in bipartisan approach and move motions to establish a commission of enquiry, two set up a special committee under standing orders 129 but unfortunately, they were both defeated.”

The Minister slammed Radrodro says she is unaware of the work done by the Ministry because she hardly attends events organized for women.

“A national action plan to prevent violence against women and girls, something that we should all support and be proud about being the only second nation in the world to venture into the consolidation of a whole of nation evidence-based measurable inclusive and funded 5-year national plan, only two members of the opposition turned up – Honorable Ro Teimumu Kepa and Honorable Biman Prasad.”

Vuniwaqa says violence against women and girls is preventable if we all get involved and make it our business to talk about it.