New MPs enter parliament

Two new members of parliament have been sworn in this morning.

FijiFirst candidate Virendra Lal and Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate Tanya Waqanika have taken their oaths in the House and are now elected MPs for their respective parties.

Lal takes over from Vijendra Prakash, who resigned from FijiFirst Government on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

Waqanika is the replacement for former Leader of Opposition and SODELPA’s MP Sitiveni Rabuka.