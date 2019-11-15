Home

New MPs enter parliament

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 9, 2020 12:40 pm
FijiFirst candidate Virendra Lal and Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate Tanya Waqanika.

Two new members of parliament have been sworn in this morning.

FijiFirst candidate Virendra Lal and Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate Tanya Waqanika have taken their oaths in the House and are now elected MPs for their respective parties.

Lal takes over from Vijendra Prakash, who resigned from FijiFirst Government on Monday.

Waqanika is the replacement for former Leader of Opposition and SODELPA’s MP Sitiveni Rabuka.

