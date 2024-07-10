Kumar labels budget as myopic, inequitable, and neglectful

Independent Member of Parliament Premila Kumar [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Independent Member of Parliament Premila Kumar has labelled the 2024–25 national budget as myopic, inequitable, and neglectful.

While contributing to the debate, Kumar claims that the budget heavily relies on tourism, and the short-sightedness leaves the nation vulnerable to global market conditions.

She adds that she expected a fair distribution of wealth and resources to reduce inequality; however, the budget neglects low-wage workers and pensioners.

“This budget is negligent, failing to tackle the exodus of skilled workers, stimulate private sector growth, or address the high cost of living. These are critical issues affecting the nation.”



Aerial shot of Suva City [File Photo]

Kumar says the clear signs of the troubled economy are visible.

She adds that since November last year, the economic growth forecast has been revised downward two times from an initial 3.8 percent to 2.8 percent.

Kumar says the forward booking for Fiji Airways is also slowing down, and except for gold and a few commodities, other sectors are underperforming.

She claims that the job advertisements are declining as well.