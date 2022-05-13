Kumar confronts Opposition for lack of participation

Minister for Employment, Parveen Kumar. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Minister for Employment, Parveen Kumar has told the Opposition they do not have the right to represent the rights of Fijian workers.

Kumar highlighted this in Parliament as he expressed his disappointment over the lack of participation from political parties and trade unions during the consultation phase for the national minimum wage.

According to the Minister, only one politician from one political party attended the consultation.

The Minister says trade unions and political parties are major stakeholders who should have contributed in the consultation stages as the minimum wage is dear to thousands of Fijian workers.

“Lack of interest and advocacy on behalf of the workers of Fiji. They have no right now to come to this parliament or to go out in public and claim to represent their interests when this government provided them with the opportunity to contribute to the review of the national minimum wage.”

The government is increasing the minimum wage to $4 an hour in four stages from its current level of $2.68. The first increase to $3.10 an hour is now in effect.