Minister for Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu says humanitarian work should not be politicized.

Seruiratu says the National Disaster Management Office is not a philanthropic organization.

He stresses that they are bound by the Disaster Management Act.

Seruiratu says those taking shelter at the evacuation centers are expected to sustain themselves for at least 48 hours.

He adds that those who take shelter at the evacuation centers should come prepared.

“They will wait in the evacuation centers until they know that it’s 48 hours and NDMO is about to bring food. This is reality. We have smart people in the community.”

Seruiratu made the comments after a few Opposition MP’s raised the issue that people in the evacuation centers were not provided with rations.