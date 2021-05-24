Home

Parliament

Commission of Inquiry Amendment Bill passed

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 10, 2022 5:10 pm
[Source: Parliament of Fiji]

Harsher penalties have been introduced under the Commission of Inquiry Act for threats made to witnesses of the Commission, false interpretation, refusal to give evidence and insulting a Commissioner or secretary of a Commission.

Amendment was passed in parliament this afternoon.

The Act provides for the holding of Commissions of Inquiry into matters of a public nature.

During the debate, Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula made claims that the Government is trying to control every arm of the State by seeking the amendment.

Nawaikula says the government is trying to intimidate and interfere with independent institutions.

“We have now a commission recently established to look into the Auditor General’s Office. And I am very sad to know this and the reason for this is simply because they want to intimidate because they cannot get through to stop the Auditor General from revealing the neglect and the likely corrupt practice of the government.”

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the penalties have remained the same for the last 60 years.

“How is that a threat and intimidation? None of the offences are changed, no new laws have been amended. No words have been introduced. The only aspect of this particular act which goes back to 1946, so even if you take 1960 when the penalty was changed, it goes back that far. So the only thing that has been changed is just the penalty sum and imprisonment term”

Existing fines of $200 have been increased to $1,000 and the existing term of imprisonment of 6 months is now capped at 2 years.

