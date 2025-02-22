Parents relieved as program secures future for their children

Initiative lead for the Job Discovery Program Nina Tokavou says parents of youth with disabilities are relieved that the program will help their children secure employment and become part of the workforce.

She says they believe this initiative not only provides job opportunities but also promotes inclusion and equal participation in society.

Tokavou says the Job Discovery Program connects students with disabilities to the workforce, bringing relief to many parents who now see greater opportunities for their children’s future.

“They want to be able to see their child earn for themselves, be able to be independent, be able to support themselves, when and if they leave this world.”

Tokavou says this is a life-changing initiative that promotes a sustainable future for these youth by empowering them with employment opportunities and independence.

“They are at peace that their child can contribute to their own family, have their own family, being able to keep their booth on the ground to be able to sustain themselves.”

The initiative will initially benefit ten students from the Fiji Vocational Technical Training Centre and will later expand to other institutions.

Tokavou says the overwhelming support from employers highlights the growing demand for inclusive employment opportunities for these youth.

