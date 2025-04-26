Parents emotional after daughter's win

Merekeleni Ratubaka's mother Nanise Tuwai (left) & father Temesi Waqa (right)

It was an emotional morning for the parents of 3,000m open girls gold medalist Merekeleni Ratubaka of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School.

The proud parents couldn’t contain their emotions after watching their daughter win MGM’s 11th gold at the 2025 Coca-Cola Games National Championship.

It was Ratubaka’s second gold after winning her first in the sub-junior girls 1500m final.

Article continues after advertisement

Holding back the tears, Mom, Nanise Tuwai, said she remembered everything they sacrificed leading up to the Games as they watched their third child run down the tracks.

She says it’s been a hard time for them being separated from their daughter, who resides in Suva now for studies and training.

Ratubaka’s parents are grateful to her coach, Antonio Raboiliku, and her school for taking good care of her while studying and training in Suva.

“I told her all this is through God, not your mum not your dad but God is how you are able to achieve what you have. Only God knows all the struggles I have been through and seeing my daughter shine today, words just cannot explain how I feel right now.”

Her father Temesi Waqa made special mention of Raboiliku who does his utmost best to prepare and look after the athletes.

They also look forward to watching Ratubaka’s older brother Semi Vunisa of Vatukaloko Secondary School, who will participate in the 800m senior boys final.

The Fiji Finals continues at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.