Panel discussions to tackle skills shortage

Pacific Polytech has started a series of panel discussions aimed at addressing the growing skills shortage in the country.

These discussions are being held across various locations throughout the country, bringing together key stakeholders from different sectors over the next eight weeks.

Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh, says the panel discussions mark a significant step toward addressing the skills shortage and ensuring that the workforce is well-equipped to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving job market.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have a shortage in almost every field. Now we are importing labor from countries like Bangladesh, the Philippines, and others. And we don’t always get the best. This kind of panel is going to be indeed a very, very fruitful one.”

Singh says the outcomes of these discussions are expected to inform future educational policies and training programs.

“We need a system through which projections of various types of skills meet the needs, both in terms of numbers and in terms of the types of skills can be identified then only we can plan our training programs.”

This initiative by Pacific Polytech aims to foster collaboration between educational institutions and employers, paving the way for a more skilled and competent workforce in Fiji.