PALM and RSE schemes prioritise rural workers

More than 20,000 applications remain pending for overseas work schemes as the Employment Ministry prioritises high-demand sectors.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh confirms registrations for the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme and New Zealand’s Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme will open this Friday.

Only 800 slots are available, targeting 300 aged care roles, 100 drivers with Group 5 and Group 9 licences, 100 halal meat workers, and 300 referral cases from approved employers.

“The rest we still have a big backlog that we need to clear and we are now processing applications from 2022. Well, the scheme is working very well and our remittances are good and as I have stated earlier that we have now appointed three country liaison officers.”

Singh states priority is given to unemployed applicants and subsistence farmers from rural provinces.

He adds the backlog is significant, with applications from 2022 still being processed.

The system now includes stronger monitoring and support, with regular visits to workers and engagement with employers and trade unions.

Singh said the scheme was performing well and remittances remain strong following the appointment of three country liaison officers.

