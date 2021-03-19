Padarath issued a cease and desist notice for comments

Ben Padarath has been issued a cease and desist notice for a statement he made on his Facebook page against Electoral Commission Chair Suresh Chandra.

Padarath in his Facebook post on March 25th is alleged to have made malicious, inaccurate and unfounded defamatory statements against the Electoral Commission Chair.

The Cease and Desist notice issued by Parshotam Lawyers who are representing Chandra noted that Padarath claims the Electoral Commission Chair is a lawyer of no reputation, has a recorded conviction, not a competent lawyer and is not qualified to be appointed as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission under the constitution.

Padarath’s defamatory statement also includes claims that Chandra abused trust funds from his practice, criminally charged for illegal transfer of land in Vatia, Tavua, not competent as Chair of the Electoral Commission and is corrupt and that he is not being apolitical and independent as the Electoral Commission Chair.

Under the Cease and Desist notice, Padarath has been asked to make a full retraction and apology on his Facebook within 12 hours of the receipt of the letter.

He is also urged to publish a suitable correction and apology on his Facebook page, not to republish the statements at any time in the future and to pay a reasonable sum by way of compensation.