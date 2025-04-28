Pacific surge in NCDs rate

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary- Dr Jemesa Tudravu

The Pacific has one of the highest rates of NCDs in the world.

This was shared by the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary- Dr Jemesa Tudravu while opening the 2025 Pacific Heads of Health meeting in Nadi today.

Tudravu highlights that NCDs are placing a huge social and economic burden on health systems, which undermines productivity and threatens the well-being of the future population.

“Our region continues to bear some of the highest rates of NCD in the world. They are not just statistics, they are families and communities living with daily struggles, reduced quality of life, and preventable loss of life. NCDs are placing an enormous social and economic burden on our health systems, undermining productivity and threatening the future well-being of our population”

He emphasizes that collective action from both the public and private sectors is needed to tackle this ongoing health issue in the region.

Meanwhile, Virginia Dawson, the Director of Policy for Pacific Island Forums, spoke on the implementation of the ongoing Blue Pacific 2050 strategy- Goal 2 , which aims ensure improved health and wellbeing for all Pacific people.

Virginia says that their aim is to ensure health services reach the most vulnerable and reaffirmed their commitment to tackling the NCD crisis in the Pacific

The PHoH meeting attended by 17 heads of health will continue over the next two days, with discussions on issues raised from previous years and their progress.

