Pacific leaders meet to strengthen climate action and environmental policies

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Dr. Raijeli Taga, opened the ACP MEA Phase III End-of-Project Meeting yesterday at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

The two-and-a-half-day meeting will review the project’s achievements and discuss how to maintain its progress into the future.

Dr. Taga says evaluation is important for improving decision-making and strengthening policies.

She thanked project coordinators for their commitment and for planning future projects that align with Pacific priorities.

She reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to environmental resilience, stressing that Pacific unity is crucial in tackling challenges like climate change.

Dr. Taga says climate change is a real and serious threat to the Pacific affecting homes, health, food security, and sovereignty and requires strong cooperation.

She also thanked SPREP, the European Union, and UNEP for their continued support in helping build a sustainable future for Pacific communities.

ACP MEA Phase III began in July 2020 under a partnership between UNEP and SPREP, focusing on improving implementation and awareness of environmental agreements across the Pacific.

