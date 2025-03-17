Pacific leaders eye new partnerships

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Baron Waqa

The United States’ announcement of the possible cut in aid-related funding for essential development projects in the Pacific has sparked concern among regional leaders.

This decision which is currently under review threatens the region’s ability to sustain climate resilience efforts and find new sources of funding for ongoing projects.

Regional leaders are now tasked with finding alternative funding solutions to ensure these vital projects continue.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretary-General Baron Waqa explained the urgency of diversifying partnerships.

“Other aid through multilateral agencies and crop agencies that have been affected, but of course, we’ll be affected to a certain degree, but we need to keep working together and to check other alternatives for cooperation.”

Waqa pointed out that Pacific countries must explore new avenues for partnership, particularly with countries like Australia, Japan, and New Zealand which are expected to step in to help cover the gaps left by the US’s funding cuts.

“We are well aware of their policy, and we try and work together to making sure that some of our priorities are discussed and maintained. But at the end of the day, it’s totally up to the U.S. to, well, working with the region and individual nations on a bilateral level.”

In addition to external partnerships, Waqa pointed out the importance of strengthening regional cooperation.

With the US pulling back, the region will need to take more control over its development agenda and foster unity to navigate these challenges effectively.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Pacific Islands Forum Desna Solofa echoed Waqa’s sentiments, stressing that the key to overcoming these funding challenges lies in reinforcing the Pacific’s own regional cooperation.

She also called for a renewed focus on the region’s long-term development, urging leaders to remain consistent in their efforts.

