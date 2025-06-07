Pacific frameworks key to managing climate displacement

Sakiasi Ditoka [Source: Pacific Islands Forum/ Facebook]

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Sakiasi Ditoka, has emphasized the Pacific’s leadership in addressing disaster and climate-related displacement.

Speaking during a high-level session at the 8th Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, titled “Catalysing Governance Solutions for Disaster and Climate-Related Displacement,” Ditoka highlighted how the Pacific region, particularly Fiji, is taking decisive steps to build comprehensive governance structures.

This is in response to both short- and long-term displacement challenges.

[Source: Pacific Islands Forum/ Facebook]

“Sea level rise projection in the Pacific Island region sees up to one meter in sea level rise by 2100 and some of our low-lying Pacific Island countries such as Tuvalu and Kiribati are in danger of being submerged under such scenarios and as such, Pacific Island leaders have agreed to regional frameworks that directly address the question of climate change and its related impacts including displacement.”

Ditoka notes that Pacific Island leaders have proactively agreed on regional frameworks, such as the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and the Framework for Resilient Development in the Pacific.

He adds that this specifically addresses climate mobility and disaster-induced displacement.

These strategies advocate for the protection of cultural values and traditional knowledge in regional and global protocols.

He adds that at the national level, Fiji has institutionalized displacement governance through a suite of policies: the Planned Relocation Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), Planned Relocations Guidelines, and Displacement Guidelines.

He adds that these tools, are implemented through a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach.

He adds that they have also established a dedicated Task Force for Relocation and Displacement, involving senior representatives from key ministries.

