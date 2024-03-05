PA oust Tabuya as Deputy Leader

The Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya.

The Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya has been removed from her position as the Deputy Leader of The People’s Alliance.

In an official statement, The PA reveals that its Executive Council had a meeting yesterday to thoroughly deliberate on the recommendations put forth by the People’s Management Committee.

The discussions primarily centred on the sex and drug scandal involving Tabuya during an official trip to the Parliament of Victoria in Melbourne last year.

The Council specifically took into account the perceived severe and potentially irreparable damage and disrepute inflicted upon the party’s image and reputation by the scandal and its associated allegations.

Tabuya was notified of the Executive Council’s resolution through the official channels of Party communication.

We are trying to get a comment from Tabuya.