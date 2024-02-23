Overseas migration expected to ease: Sen

[File Photo]

Recent research by ANZ Bank’s Australia and Pacific Economist Kishti Sen estimates that around 25,627 Fijians migrated overseas in the last two years, leading to a net population loss.

However, Sen predicts this trend to slow down soon.

Sen says the spike in outward migration was primarily driven by study and work opportunities in Australia and New Zealand, facilitated by their relaxed policies during the border closures of 2020-2021.

He says now, with workforce gaps filled, both countries have tightened visa rules and pathways to permanent residency, making migration more challenging.

He says additionally, expiring student and work visas are expected to see many Fijians return in the next two years, further easing the net loss.

Sen projects Fiji’s population to start increasing again by 2025 boosting economic activity and labor force growth.