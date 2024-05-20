Over $4 million allocated for forest preservation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

The government has approved the Operational Partners Agreement for the Global Environment Facility Six-Cycle (GEF-6) Project which targets the provinces of Ra and Tailevu.

It focuses on reforestation, forest reserves and lowland mangrove zones.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says close to $4.8 million has been allocated by partners for this project.

He says that the project aims to promote sustainable land management, reduce land degradation, enhance carbon stocks, and strengthen local livelihoods.

Prof Prasad stresses that the project will benefit 3,500 individuals from 17 villages by implementing land-use plans, restoration programs and income-generating activities.

“It will also include appropriate training and support provided towards income-generating activities, introduction and supply of resilient crops, as well as revitalization of traditional knowledge and practices for food and nutrition, security and build communities’ resilience, and for empowerment of community members, especially the inclusion and engagement of women and youth in sustainable development.”

A project steering committee, including representatives from various ministries and FAO, will ensure proper implementation and monitoring.