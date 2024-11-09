Over 32,000 assisted so far by FENC Fiji

The Foundation for Education of Needy Children has reached a significant milestone in its mission to support vulnerable children across Fiji.

Speaking at the Foundation’s 15th Anniversary Gala Dinner last night, Head of Operations Nirmala Nambiar says since its inception in 2009, FENC Fiji has assisted over 32,000 children, providing them with the resources and opportunities needed to succeed in school.

This year, the foundation officially launched the scheme on September 20, with applications remaining open until the 15th of this month.

Nambiar highlighted the importance of collaboration with key stakeholders to ensure that parents and guardians can easily access and submit applications.

“It’s always been a tough journey, but this year, we were fortunate to have the support of the Ministry of Education. With the assistance of then-Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca, we were able to distribute application forms directly to school divisional heads, who were able to identify the neediest students within their communities.”



Nirmala Nambiar speaking at the Foundation’s 15th Anniversary Gala Dinner

Nambiar also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, whose involvement has been pivotal in expanding the reach of the scheme.

In addition to the widespread distribution of application forms, the Foundation is also working closely with rural communities to make the process even more accessible.

The Foundation’s 15th Anniversary Gala dinner last night will have all its collection directed towards the Education Assistance