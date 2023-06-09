Over $21,000 used by Fiscal Review Committee

Fiscal review committee members.

The Fiscal Review Committee spent over $21,000 in a span of nine weeks to compile and put together its report.

The committee highlighted the figure in their report, saying transparency and accountability begin at home.

It says that in nine weeks, the committee’s work cost the government a total of $21,849.46.

The committee’s weekly meeting expenses are over $6,000, while consultation expenses are around $7,000.

Newspaper advertising costs $7,808.90.