Over 190 marijuana plants uprooted in Kadavu

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
January 12, 2021 12:40 pm
More than 190 green plants believed to be marijuana were uprooted from Vacalea village in Kadavu over the weekend.

Police say the raid was conducted by the Drug Operations Team upon information received.

Plants ranging from 0.20cm to 2.90mt were uprooted and the owner of the farm is yet to be identified.

Drug awareness was also conducted for the villagers following a request from the village headman.

