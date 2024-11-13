Over 1,400 cases of child abuse and neglect reported

There has been a concerning rise in cases of child abuse and neglect, with 1,477 cases reported in 2023 alone.

Of these, over half of the victims were girls, and a staggering 68% of cases involved child neglect, physical abuse, and sexual abuse.

According to the Ministry of Children’s data, 58% of the child victims were under the age of 12, with 4.4% being infants under the age of one.

Article continues after advertisement

Statistics reveal that 72.7% of the perpetrators were known to the victims, with 50% being immediate family members.

The Ministry stresses that child protection is not just the responsibility of parents but everyone.