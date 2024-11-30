Over $10k raised for health awareness

[Source: Supplied]

In a bid to raise critical awareness and funds for men’s health, Vinod Patel and Home & Living joined the global Movember movement.

The campaign, which highlights pressing issues like mental health, prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and suicide prevention, saw employees rally together in support of the cause.

The team engaged in activities that not only raised funds but also spread awareness.

Article continues after advertisement

Home & Living Chief Executive, Jatin Patel, highlighted the campaign’s dual purpose of raising awareness and financial support.

He says male team members participated in the signature mustache-growing challenge throughout November, symbolizing their solidarity with the campaign.



[Source: Supplied]

He adds each participant contributed at least $1 per day and over $10,000 was raised for men’s health awareness.

“We strive to raise funds almost every November by joining the Movember Movement. We have gone to raise and donate significant amounts in the past years and are happy to continue doing so. Men are often hesitant to talk openly about their health be it mental or prostate. I think it’s important we help in raising awareness as much as we help raise funds. We should let everyone know that no one fights alone”.

Vinod Patel Chief Executive, Rahul Amin highlighted the importance of addressing mental health alongside cancer awareness:

“This year we decided to also donate to St. Giles; while prostate and testicular cancer are growing concerns and we must keep doing more, we believe mental health and well-being is also very important. Men are often less likely to seek help for mental health issues. We believe that supporting organizations that not only raise awareness but provide services relating to mental health is a necessity. We need to raise awareness on men’s mental health.”

The funds were split equally between the Fiji Cancer Society and St. Giles Psychiatric Hospital, two organizations addressing critical health needs in Fiji.