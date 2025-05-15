Over 1,000 marijuana plants uprooted in Kadavu

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force continues its drug operations in the country, as last week they uprooted over a thousand marijuana plants in Kadavu alone.

Head of Planning and Research, ACP Aporosa Lutunauga, states that teams of around 30 officers remain deployed in the jungle, working in rotations and camping on-site.

He adds that this is part of the sustained crackdown on illicit drug cultivation.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Lutunauga says that while operations are still ongoing, multiple raids were conducted last week and a large number of marijuana plants were destroyed.

He adds that a separate team is also operating in the Northern Division, where daily efforts continue to target known drug-producing areas.

ACP Lutunauga says the Force remains committed to tackling the illegal drug trade through consistent, ground-level enforcement.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.