Over 1,600 TINS issued during Christmas weekend

The Fiji Police Force, the Land Transport Authority, and the Highway Police jointly issued 1,672 Traffic Infringement Notices during the Christmas long weekend.

Director of Traffic, SSP Mitieli Divuana, says the Highway Police Team alone issued 1,514 TINs, while police and LTA officers in their joint operations issued 158 TINs between December 22nd and the 26th.

SSP Divuana notes that speeding remains a concern; of these TINs, 472 were for this offense, 18 were for drunk driving, 66 were for driving without a seatbelt, and 86 drivers failed to produce their licenses.

He adds that 16 drivers were booked for carrying excess passengers.

There were two fatalities. A driver and his passenger died in an accident along Queens Road in Nalovo, Nadi.

It is alleged the driver fell asleep while driving.

In another accident, a Highway Patrol Officer is admitted in critical condition to the CWM Hospital after being hit by a minivan.

The minivan driver was allegedly speeding.

Despite these bookings, SSP Divuana states that overall operations ran smoothly.

“Our traffic operation was quiet heavy. All other divisions around the country were normal, and we would like to thank the road users for a much better and improved behaviour.”

SSP Divuana warns drivers and pedestrians that their operations will continue until the New Year.