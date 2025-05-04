Outsource Fiji pushes for reform and growth

Outsource Fiji is calling for stronger regulations and a one-stop shop to streamline the outsourcing sector.

This is part of its 2025–2029 Strategic Plan aimed at transforming the industry into a major driver of job creation and economic growth.

Executive Director Josefa Wivou says the new plan will sharpen focus on building skills, marketing the industry more aggressively, and strengthening governance.

He says this approach will allow the sector to deliver a broader range of services while ensuring accountability and long-term growth.

“We now have to do what we’ve done overseas a little bit more and spend a bit more effort here domestically. When I say domestically, I also mean around Fiji. This is important because we have the opportunity to engage with graduates from our neighboring countries.”

Wivou said that improved governance was essential, and that industry stakeholders have long supported the need for a more coordinated, regulated framework.

He believes these reforms, alongside the right support, could turn outsourcing into one of Fiji’s top industries in the coming years.

