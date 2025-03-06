Outreach programs target key services

[ Source: Ministry of Justice ]

The government is now undertaking 20 outreach programmes along with other ministries to improve accessibility and ensure no one is left behind, regardless of their location.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga highlighted this in parliament, stressing the need for inclusivity and accessibility to ensure that everyone has equitable access to justice services.

He says this includes vital functions like birth and death registration, providing essential services, and tackling key issues.

Article continues after advertisement

“Business registrations to support grant applications, cooperative and micro-small business registrations, registration of titles for charitable trusts and deed of trust registration, justice of peace services, police drug awareness, Ministry of Health HIV awareness program, the Ministry of Health, Fiji Bureau of Statistics, and Legal Aid.”

Turaga states that this effort is not only about improving administrative processes but also about fostering a more inclusive and just society.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.