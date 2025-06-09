Opposition tells government to stop the blame game

A group of Opposition MPs is urging the government to stop blaming the previous administration and focus on delivering results.

Jone Usamate, Alvick Maharaj, Praveen Bala, Semi Koroilavesau, and Virendra Lal say the government appears to be surviving only by accusing the FijiFirst government of past wrongs.

They reject claims over matters such as the Rewa Dairy ownership transition and mismanagement in Provincial Councils.

Maharaj says issues in Provincial Councils are long-standing and that the councils operate independently.

This comes after Parliament revealed millions of dollars were lost through unrecovered loans made by some councils over the years.

We are trying to get comments from the government.

