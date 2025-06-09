News

Opposition MP praises Mabé Pearl initiative

Mosese Raqio Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

September 30, 2025 9:58 am

Opposition Member of Parliament Semi Koroilavesau has welcomed the government’s Mabé Pearl initiative, saying it presents significant opportunities for Fiji’s coastal communities.

Koroilavesau noted that Mabé Pearls differ from traditional pearls, as they can be farmed in a wider range of ocean conditions, including areas protected by mangroves. This, he said, makes the product more adaptable and accessible for Fijian communities.

He praised the partnership with Jacks Fiji, which is marketing Mabé Pearls locally to tourists and internationally as a premium product.

Article continues after advertisement

Highlighting success stories, Koroilavesau pointed to the women-led pearl farm in Raviravi, Macuata, as a strong example of how community-driven aquaculture can empower women, build local enterprises, and create economic resilience.

“The Raviravi Women’s Club has become highly skilled and experienced in Mabé Pearl production. Their work shows the potential for similar initiatives across Fiji to generate livelihoods while promoting sustainable ocean use.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Opposition MP praises Mabé Pearl initiative

Batiwale raises alarm on sextortion crisis

Opposition calls for hiring retired teachers

Macroeconomic body projects further growth

High freight costs threaten regional trade

Festival enhances nation building

Police warn public of scam impersonating COMPOL on Viber

Court blocks former president from trust accounts

Stepfather jailed for child rape

Experts call for radical rethink of gender programs

Court to decide on no case to answer in former AG and SOE case

Trump administration lifts Biden-era gun export restrictions

Trump meets Netanyahu for pivotal talks on Gaza peace proposal

Temporary floodlights set for IDC

Baby Pearls secure 11th place at World Youth Cup

Europe hold off furious US charge to win Ryder Cup

Trump says US to impose 100% tariff on movies made outside the country

One dead and 12 missing as Typhoon Bualoi makes landfall in Vietnam

‘One Battle After Another’ opens with $22.4 million

Raheem back with Ba FC

Suva Juniors lift game after Japan Tennis tour

Muslim League Settlement relocation plan takes shape

Fiji U18 School Boys fall to heavy defeat in Canberra

Government pays tribute to late public service trailblazer

Taskforce ensures cost of living measures reach households

STEM and PEMAC Departments face staffing challenges

Suryakumar says champions India 'denied' the trophy after Asia Cup win

Court denies bail in Kadavu drug case

Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco: ‘My wife in real life’

Court grants time to meth-accused officers

Coastal communities set to cash in on luxury pearls

Schwarzenegger directs a band in a beer tent at Munich’s Oktoberfest

New plan to stop healthcare waste threats

Shooter kills at least four, wounds eight at Mormon church in Michigan

Death toll climbs to 40 after stampede at political rally for actor Vijay in southern India

Alarming increase in cybercrime

Tyla and Liza Koshy help remind the Global Citizen Festival audience of their collective power

Chinese tourists claim thousands missing after drug arrest

'Honest mistake', says Navua FC president

Over 60 percent child welfare cases involve abuse: Kiran

Three nations unite for U10 Rugby League in Fiji

Customary care leaves teen mothers vulnerable

Rarawai Mill to be fixed within two months: Singh

Fiji Para table tennis team shines in New Zealand

Justice and IP reforms aim to empower creators

Pentagon calls up 200 National Guard troops after Trump Portland announcement

RHD hits one child per classroom

Court convicts man for child sexual abuse

John Abraham teams up with Meenakshi Chaudhary in Force 3

Astrid Jorgensen’s Suburban Pub Choir Goes Global

State files amended information in Sayed-Khaiyum/Saneem case

Japan tour inspire Suva Juniors

Winners India refuse Asia Cup trophy from ACC chief

Training targets education standards

Fiji to host Miss Pacific Islands

Hamas says it lost contact with two hostages in Gaza City

Training turns sewing into sustainable livelihoods

Trump says he will tell US military leaders "we love them"

Jimmy Kimmel returns from suspension, late-night show reaches ratings high

Arsenal closes gap on Liverpool

Truth, fairness must guide peace, says PM

Marist Women retain title at Eastgate Memorial Hockey Tournament

FRCS flags ongoing border breaches

Fiji Girls Surf Clinic celebrates surfing, sisterhood, and community

Skelton and Valetini back in Wallabies squad for Perth test

Barcelona go top with 2-1 win over Real Sociedad

Early heart screening vital

Community effort key to development: Dr Kumar

Rookie Springbok scores 32 points in SA’s big win

Vietnam evacuates thousands, shuts airports as Typhoon Bualoi nears

Fiji pushes global support to protect SIDS from crime

Russia pounds Kyiv, other regions in mass drone and missile attack

PRF calls for action

Tappoo sweeps four music awards

India police file case against actor-politician Vijay's party after stampede kills 39

Russia pounds Kyiv, other regions in mass drone and missile attack

Ravudi hopes to face more overseas opponents

Kativerata happy with player turnout at rugby league tourney

Government tightens tax rules with new asset declarations

England finally deliver when it matters to win Women's World Cup

Man arrested for alleged police bribe attempt

Traditional knowledge meets tech in boost for Pacific literacy

Liverpool, Chelsea and Man United lose on day of late drama

Vietnam evacuates thousands, shuts airports as Typhoon Bualoi nears

Kiran calls for collective action and sustainable development

New FCEF President pledges bold moves

Fiji braces for physical encounter against Australia

Namosi stay focused despite dominant win over Naitasiri

Alcaraz advances to Japan Open quarterfinals

Yankees keep share of AL East lead with win over O's

Saudi Champions Al-Ittihad sack coach Blanc

Trauma and neglect fueling youth drug crisis

Trump orders deployment of troops to Portland, ICE facilities

Three lives lost in 48 hours

Rabuka meets Trump in New York

Fiji ready to host displaced islanders

PM unveils Ocean of Peace plan at UN

Snoop Dogg, Baker Boy and Tash Sultana star in AFL

Meryl Streep at Dolce & Gabbana as scenes

Promoter vows to make amends after Nadi event cut short

China pledges investment, scholarships and climate support

FBI fires agents pictured kneeling during racial justice protest in 2020

High venue costs hinders sports development

Police urge public support amid rising threats

Trump considers relocating World Cup matches

Fans dance through the rain at Wanfire Festival

Rhyelle Aisea crowned Miss Hibiscus

PM calls for stronger support

RFMF acknowledged for respecting civilian authority

Indo-Fijian community called to transform differences into strength

Elon Musk and Prince Andrew named in new Epstein files

Ba Council rolls out vendor-friendly fees

Kadavu women create history

FNU funds life-changing scholarships

Youngsters turn up in numbers at hockey comp

Indigenous knowledge key to food security and sustainability

Kane beats penalty record

Footy, Fairytales and Ferocity

Mane and Ronaldo on target

A Mexican town mourns father slain by ICE in Chicago

Trump slaps steep US tariffs on drugs

Police stop boxing showdown

NFP commends caucus achievements, reaffirms commitment to principles

Court acquits Vuo Supermarket in FNPF case

PM sounds alarm on health crisis

Samoa thumps Baby Pearls

Vision Investment post record growth

Atletico Madrid ready to face longtime rivals

Heineken Wanfire Music Festival kicks off in Suva

Australia's Albanese confident on AUKUS pact after meeting UK's Starmer

US to revoke Colombia President Petro's visa over 'reckless' actions in New York

US attorney general orders deployment of Justice Department agents to ICE facilities

Fiji takes bold stand at UN on peace and climate

PM urges global action before AI risks spiral

Quarterfinal fixtures confirmed for Vanua and Ranadi trophy

SPC sounds alarm on widening literacy gaps

Lagakali grateful for chance to try out for Drua Development

Gaza aid flotilla set to defy Israel as Italy urges compromise

Stan Walker to perform live in Fiji for the first time

Respect and inclusion take center stage for deaf children in the Pacific

Taekwondo duo ready

Japan backs push to train more skilled workers

Gordon's return a major boost for Newcastle against Arsenal, says Howe

Woman sues Universal Orlando over injuries from same roller coaster in which man died after ride

Takubu maps out Drua’s U16 and U17 academy pathway

Susau out to stamp his mark

Eight denied bail in methamphetamine case

Vatukoula out to prove themselves

Illicit drug testing rising despite patchy availability

Police officer remanded

Vunika celebration promotes clean, healthy communities

Upgraded pump station boosts water flow and tourism support

World Maritime Day celebrated with call for safer, greener oceans

Fiji's biggest Hockey tournament kicks off in Suva

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ brings revolution to the big screen

Air India crash: Grieving father of captain says investigators insinuated son cut fuel

Trump: World Cup games will be moved if host cities aren't 'safe'

Chinese tourists remanded over alleged meth bust

FRCS expands VAT monitoring

Curfew declared in Madagascar capital after violent protests

Taveuni youth urged to dream big

Stray Kids downplay global fame: 'Success is a strong word'

Suspect in Dallas shooting sought to 'terrorize' ICE agents, officials say

Judgement for former PM and COMPOL deferred

Big night of boxing in Nadi as FMF Bluewater kicks off

Burnes represents Fiji at Women in Rugby Leadership Summit

Flying Fijians dream slowly taking shape

Prasad warns of strict action against temple sacrilege as festival near

Chua's strategy pays off as Kulas win

Trump signs order declaring TikTok sale ready and values it at $14 billion

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' voyeurism is not prostitution, lawyer says

Rising seas force Pacific communities to seek urgent solutions

Fijians assured of continued training opportunities

Drink driving battles faces setbacks

Hong Kong and southern Guangdong reopen after world's most powerful cyclone Ragasa

Fiji Baby Pearls to face Samoa next

Former French President Sarkozy handed 5-year jail term in stunning downfall

Inflation drops, RBF keeps policy unchanged

Schmidt and Robertson brush off tensions ahead of Bledisloe clash

Minister commends Naqara Community for quick fire response

Rabuka highlights Fiji’s youth focus at UN

‘The Punisher’ ready to go the distance for title

More skills-based activities after examination

Businesses in Lautoka affected by sewer overflow

Israel facing potential UEFA suspension vote as political pressure mounts

Pakistan down Bangladesh to set up Asia Cup final clash v India

Over 1,000 Indonesians sick from school meals in more food poisoning outbreaks

Disney investors seek clarity on Kimmel's suspension

Ten people to face Court over methamphetamine raids

FHEC demands job-ready programs from universities

Mannu, Waranivalu guide Rewa to league title

Rising maternal and cancer risks demand urgent response

Alcaraz survives injury scare to beat Baez on Tokyo debut

Naceva youth step up effort in drug fight

State wraps up witness testimonies in former AG and SOE trial

Israel deepens Gaza City offensive as Netanyahu heads to US

Votua acts to preserve tradition amid modern challenges

VT1S singers to debut new songs at Wanfire

Lionel Messi's two goals lead Miami to playoff-clinching win

Chinese Embassy urges nationals in Fiji to obey local laws