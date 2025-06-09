Opposition MP praises Mabé Pearl initiative

Opposition Member of Parliament Semi Koroilavesau has welcomed the government’s Mabé Pearl initiative, saying it presents significant opportunities for Fiji’s coastal communities.

Koroilavesau noted that Mabé Pearls differ from traditional pearls, as they can be farmed in a wider range of ocean conditions, including areas protected by mangroves. This, he said, makes the product more adaptable and accessible for Fijian communities.

He praised the partnership with Jacks Fiji, which is marketing Mabé Pearls locally to tourists and internationally as a premium product.

Highlighting success stories, Koroilavesau pointed to the women-led pearl farm in Raviravi, Macuata, as a strong example of how community-driven aquaculture can empower women, build local enterprises, and create economic resilience.

“The Raviravi Women’s Club has become highly skilled and experienced in Mabé Pearl production. Their work shows the potential for similar initiatives across Fiji to generate livelihoods while promoting sustainable ocean use.”

