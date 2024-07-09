Opposition Leader calls for economic diversification

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu is calling for a strategic shift towards alternative sources of income and greater economic diversification in the country.

The Leader of Opposition is stressing the need for change to drive significant income and economic growth.

“Quite apart from the capital developments within the tourism sector, there is very little else in the budget to support existing programs and generate new industries with potentially good incomes to leverage our nation’s economy.”

Seruiratu says there is an urgent need for innovative economic policies which will ensure sustainable growth and prosperity for the nation.

“Can we continue to focus on tourism and sugar and be able to be successful? Yes, maybe. But our growth will remain at 2% to 3% yearly. We need to start looking at alternative sources of economy and alternative sources of income for the people.”

While responding to the 2024/25 National Budget, Seruiratu highlighted the underutilization of opportunities within primary industry sectors.