Opening of multi-million dollar FNU Labasa campus delayed

The new $36 million Fiji National University Labasa Campus will not be opened this year as initially planned.

Construction started in 2018 and was earmarked for completion by this month.

According to FNU Vice-Chancellor Nigel Healey says there are some delays in the construction work and the FNU along with its contractors are re-scheduling their work plan.

“We had hoped that it would be opened in February. We’ve had some delays, mainly due to the weather. In the early days of the construction, we were building trenches for retaining water and so on. They were filling with water and needed to be pumped out so some of those delays were due to nature and we are reworking the schedule.”

It is unclear at the moment when the construction works will be completed.

The Labasa campus will contain three lecture theatres, two computer labs, ten classrooms with video conferencing facilities and a library.

It will be able to accommodate around 2,000 to 2,500 students.