FIJIAN BUDGET
One-year-old drowns in Nadi

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 1, 2020 3:27 pm
A one-year-old drowned in the Utelei River in Nadi yesterday. [File Photo]

A one-year-old drowned in the Utelei River in Nadi yesterday.

Police confirm the incident occurred near the Matavouvou Settlement in Korovuto Nadi.

It is alleged the child was left in the care of his nine-year-old brother when the tragic incident occurred.

Attempts to revive him proved futile and he was pronounced dead on arrival at the Nadi Hospital.

Police say they are looking at the element of negligence as the victim was allegedly left in the care of a young child.

The drowning toll stands at 20 compared to 21 for the same period last year.

