One percent levy to undergo independent review

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

June 4, 2025 4:36 pm

An independent review is expected to be carried out on the one percent mandatory levy, which was originally introduced by the government to support workforce training and development across the country.

Since 2019, only 10% of this levy has been allocated to training, while 50% funds a medical scheme and 40% supports the Accident Compensation Commission Fiji.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says employers have been calling on the government to reconsider how the Fiji National University levy is distributed.

Professor Biman Prasad [File Photo]

I know that you’ve been talking about the 1% levy. The government has heard you and heard other stakeholders. And I can assure you that we will have an independent expert review of that before we make any legislative changes.

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, which has been pushing for the review, has welcomed the announcement.

Professor Prasad says they are committed to strengthening micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Professor Prasad says small and medium businesses are very important to the country, employing 60% of the workforce and contributing 18% to the economy.

He says the government is working to grow that even more.

