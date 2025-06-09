Ogea battles heat and dry spells

Climate change is hitting Ogea Island in the Lau Group hard, causing flooding and frequent droughts.

Villagers struggle each month as water becomes scarce.

Seventy-year-old Sulueti Koto, who has lived on Ogea Island for more than three decades, shared that the island community depends heavily on rainwater for everyday needs.

Koto explains that during prolonged dry spells, water tanks run dangerously low and buckets sit empty

In response, villagers turn to their faith, gathering for the special church service known as “Lotu ni Kere Lagi,” or a service to pray for rain, as they wait and hope for relief from the drought.

“I’ve been living here for more than 30 years, and you can see that our house is on the shoreline. The children and elders have built drains to channel seawater away from the village. Sometimes, we have very little water left in the tank. We always ask our church for a service called ‘Lotu ni Kere Lagi,’ where we kneel and pray to God to send rain.”

Despite these mounting challenges, Koto believes the hardships have strengthened the community.

Working together to divert seawater and conserve what little rainwater they collect has nurtured resilience and unity among residents.

The people of Ogea live daily with the realities of climate change, learning hard lessons as they continue to confront rising seas and worsening dry periods.

Ogea is among the islands in the Southern Lau group that faces the impacts of the climate crisis every day, balancing faith, tradition and collective action in the fight to protect their home.

