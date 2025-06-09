Officers told to be innovative

Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu is calling on officers to prioritize the credibility of their sources and deepen their understanding of the criminal landscape.

Speaking at the opening of the Crime Intelligence Course at the Fiji Police Academy, Tudravu emphasized the need for innovation and expanded knowledge beyond conventional policing to effectively tackle complex criminal groups.

Tudravu is urging officers to be innovative in understanding criminal groups.

He also acknowledged the Australian Federal Police for their ongoing commitment and support through various forms of police cooperation.

The course is facilitated by the Australian Federal Police.

