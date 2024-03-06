Officers face simultaneous leave and suspension

[File Photo]

The three police officers who appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday have been directed to exhaust all of their pending leaves and will simultaneously be suspended from the force.

This directive was confirmed by the Police Chief of Crime ACP Mesake Waqa.

The three officers and two civilians are charged for their alleged involvement in tampering with evidence, specifically methamphetamine, at the Totogo Police Station.

They appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court and have all been remanded.

Their case will be called again on the 19th of this month.