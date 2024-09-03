ODDP statistics reveal disturbing trend of sexual abuse

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions statistics on formal indictments filed in the High Court’s last month in relation to sexual offenses reveal a disturbing trend of sexual abuse within families.

A total of 26 individuals were charged with 70 counts of sexual offences, including rape, attempted rape, and abduction with intent to commit rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault.

The ODPP says of the 26 accused, one was a juvenile, and the victims included 24 individuals, 15 of whom were minors.

Article continues after advertisement

In 12 incidents, the victims and accused were related to each other.

This includes cases where fathers, grandfathers, stepfathers, uncles, and cousins were accused of sexually assaulting their family members.

One of the most shocking cases involved a 40-year-old man who was charged with nine representative counts of rape against his 8-year-old daughter.

Other horrific incidents included a 76-year-old man accused of raping his 8-year-old granddaughter and a 56-year-old man charged with three counts of rape against his 16-year-old granddaughter.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape and indecent assault of a 15-year-old girl.

In another incident, a 72-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape of his 17-year-old stepdaughter, however, this matter was discontinued after the death of the accused person.

A 35-year-old man was charged with one count of rape and five counts of sexual assault of his 14- year-old stepdaughter while in another incident, a 32-year-old man was charged with two representative counts of rape of his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

A 56-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of his 13- year-old niece while in another incident a 21-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 25-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 40-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault of his 17-year-old niece.

A 37-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault of his 16-year-old niece.

There was one incident where 31-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 29-year-old wife, however, this matter was discontinued after the complainant admitted to making a false complaint.

The report also highlights the challenges faced by authorities in prosecuting these cases as eight cases were discontinued due to insufficient or inconsistent evidence, the inability to contact victims, or other factors.