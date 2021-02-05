NZ will continue supporting Fiji: Curr

New Zealand will continue to work with the Fijian Government and non-governmental organizations on recovery efforts in communities most affected by the recent Tropical Cyclones.

So far NZ has committed over five million dollars in assistance.

In his message on Waitangi Day, New Zealand’s High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr, says the celebration of Waitangi Day in Fiji is a chance to reflect on the partnership as Pacific nations too.

Curr says we are blessed to live in the Pacific – a region that has seen successful COVID-19 preparedness and response.

He adds the rapid and systematic interventions have substantially curbed viral transmission.

Curr says New Zealand and Fiji’s responses to the pandemic have been first class, and rank among the most effective globally.

However, he says we still face the ongoing and real impacts of climate change.

Curr highlighted that the urgency of this issue has not been diminished by the pandemic as this has been particularly evident in the past week, with a cyclone and tropical depression further damaging homes and livelihoods only a few short weeks after Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa.