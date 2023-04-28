NZ reviews its Labour Mobility Scheme

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Foreign Affairs Minister, Carmel Sepuloni says the review will ensure it is the best scheme with proper protocols and strategies.

The New Zealand government is currently undertaking a review of its Labour Mobility Scheme to ensure that the setting is right to embrace and support the workers.

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Associate Foreign Affairs Minister, Carmel Sepuloni says the review will ensure it is the best scheme with proper protocols and strategies.

Sepuloni, says the current scheme is capped.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that they have received positive feedback from Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka about the scheme and what it means for Fiji.

“We have like a cap in New Zealand in terms of the numbers we take, but we have got positive messages from the Prime Minister about the scheme and what it means for Fiji. And we are very grateful to the Fijian workers.”

Sepuloni says there are two other neighbouring countries that are reviewing the scheme which include, Samoa and Vanuatu.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says the review is very much needed.

Batiweti says Fiji should work towards achieving the long-term goal and upskill Fijians through technical colleges.

He adds that through this, they will be able to meet the labour needs of New Zealand and Fiji.