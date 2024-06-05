NZ PM arrives in Fiji

Pic: NZ High Commission Facebook

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has arrived in Fiji for his first official visit.

He arrived at the Nausori Airport this afternoon and was received by Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua.

He was accorded a guard of honour at the Airport before he travelled to the capital city.

Luxon will be traditionally welcomed at Suva’s Grand Pacific Hotel this evening.

Over the next two days he will hold meetings with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, government minsters and regional reaffirming the close partnership between the two countries.