NZ Deputy PM in the country

New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni, is now in the country.

Sepuloni is joined by a 50-member Pacific Mission delegation.

The delegation includes Minister Barbara Edmonds, Minister James Shaw, as well as other MPs, Kiwi representatives, business and community leaders, and Pasifika youth.

The delegation’s visit will be an opportunity to reconnect and engage with counterparts in Fiji on broad areas of mutual interest.



Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Sashi Kiran greeted the Deputy Prime Minister and her team upon their arrival yesterday.