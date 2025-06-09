Northern health facilities face challenges

Labasa Hospital.

Almost every clinical incinerator at health facilities and subdivisions in the North is non-functional, and replacing them is costly.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu, in response to the urgent need for a clinical incinerator in Labasa.

He says that after visiting all subdivisions, it became clear that the issue stems from the absence of a proper maintenance program.

As a result, all clinical waste must be transported to Labasa for disposal.

“If you go around the facilities, there’s one in Seaqaqa, maybe another one in Vaturova, but it’s all rusted, and like I said, there was no proper program for upkeep on this incinerator, so for now we will concentrate on a bigger one, and then as we develop this, then probably we will set up in other strategic areas.”

Doctor Lalabalavu says that now the plan is to have a bigger facility in Labasa, where all the clinical waste from other subdivisions in the North is disposed of and destroyed.

However, the future plan is to decentralise a few others in the three provinces to cater to all other divisions.

