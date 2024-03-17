North, West and Ovalau schools to be closed tomorrow

Flooding in Rakiraki today [Photo: Supplied]

All schools in the Northern, Western Education Divisions including Ovalau schools, will be closed tomorrow due to adverse weather condition that has affected these areas.

Permanent Secretary for Education Selina Kuruleca in consultation with the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) has made this decision.

Kuruleca adds the heavy rain overnight, and in those areas for most of today, has led to increased risk of flooding and landslides.

She says some schools are also being used as Evacuation Centers, and most of the schools are deemed to be inaccessible due to broken irish crossings, flooded waters, and flood prone areas are still flooded even though the low tide this afternoon.

The PS adds there are also reports of power outages, water cuts, and disruption to public transportation.

Kuruleca says Heads of schools in the mentioned Education Divisions and District will closely work with school management committees to assess the status of your schools.

She also states that Education District offices and Divisional Education Offices are to be given detailed status reports of respective schools.

The Ministry of Education is urging all parents and guardians to be alert of the current unfavourable weather condition.

Kuruleca stresses the importance of being vigilant and to exercise caution when it comes to adhering to advise of unfavourable weather.

PS is also advising all parents and guardians to keep following the weather update issued in the media and emphasizes that the Ministry will continue liaising with the NDMO.