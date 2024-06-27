“Noqu Vanua” a lament for Fiji

Resonance Entertainment Fiji has presented its latest musical feature from Apakuki Nalawa, also known by his stage name as Kuki.

The five-track EP album, titled “Noqu Vanua,” was launched in Suva last night.

The album, recorded in Auckland, New Zealand, in collaboration with Canaan Ene in April, is a powerful call for unity among the people of Fiji and its leaders.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s definitely a lament and it’s also a wake -up call to the youth, we need to stand and unite. It’s not to be sort of like revolutionary, but just to work together, you know, to put positive messages and to speak positive messages to each other and to remind each other that there’s a brighter future out there for everybody.”

The feature song, “Noqu Vanua,” stands out as a testament to Kuki’s deep connection to his homeland.

Written and composed in China in 2023, Kuki recounted how the song’s melody came to him in a dream, with the phrase “noqu vanua” resonating strongly in his heart.

The launch was attended by friends, family, and fans, who got a chance to listen to the tracks.

“Noqu Vanua” will be released tomorrow and will be available on all major online platforms, allowing fans worldwide to experience Kuki’s latest masterpiece.