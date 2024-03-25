Non-stop holi masti promises fun

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation “Non-Stop Holi Masti” event at Damodar City this Saturday promises of lively entertainment, cultural immersion and endless fun.

Manager Hindi Radio Ashneel Singh says it’s an event not to be missed for Fijians eager to celebrate Holi in grand style.

He says attendees can expect an exciting lineup of activities, including thrilling foam parties and lively performances of folk songs by local artists.

Article continues after advertisement

“This multi-cultural event promises to be bigger and better than ever offering something for everyone to enjoy. The event is free and will have food stalls, music, dance performance, foam party and since its happening during eater weekend this is the best form of entertainment for you and your families“

The “Non-Stop Holi Masti” event will be held this Saturday from 3pm to 8pm at Damodar City.

Holi is a popular and significant Hindu festival celebrated as the Festival of colours, love, and spring.

The Holi festival has a cultural significance among various Hindu traditions.

It is the festive day to end and rid oneself of past errors, to end conflicts by meeting others, a day to forget and forgive.