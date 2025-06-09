No VIP area at Hibiscus Festival

Crowd at the Hibiscus Festival last year on the night of the crowning [file photo]

The 2025 Hibiscus Festival will not have a VIP area.

Suva City Council Chief Executive and Chair of the Hibiscus Festival Committee, Tevita Boseiwaqa, has confirmed this following concerns raised about an alleged incident of harassment during last year’s event.

Boseiwaqa says organizers have decided to do away with the VIP area altogether. Instead, security will be tightened, with only a small tent set aside for a few invited guests.

The alleged incident in 2024 is believed to have taken place in the VIP area.

This year’s Hibiscus Festival will run from the 20th to the 27th of next month, with an estimated budget of around $500,000.

