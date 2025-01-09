No suspicion of lies so far says Justice Ashton-Lewis

Supreme Court Judge Justice David Ashton-Lewis during an interview with FBC News

Supreme Court Judge Justice David Ashton-Lewis has expressed confidence that witnesses have been honest in providing evidence regarding the appointment of FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

Justice Ashton-Lewis has ruled out any suspicion of dishonesty as the hearing entered its fourth day today, with Minister Siromi Turaga giving evidence.

“No suspicion of lies so far, and so far everyone has been cooperating well.”

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga

Senior Counsel Janet Mason, assisting with the hearing, has indicated that they will write to the President to request an extension, as delays in the proceedings are anticipated.

“As his lordship said yesterday, we won’t be able to have the report by the 31st of January, so we will have to put a request in to His Excellency or arrange an appointment to ask for a later timeframe.”

Meanwhile, Malimali has chosen to remain silent about developments behind closed doors.

Former President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is expected to give evidence tomorrow, with the hearing also scheduled to continue on Saturday.