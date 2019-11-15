No special treatment for George Speight

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says no special treatment will be given to any inmate serving time for serious offences.

This was in response to calls by the Opposition to have May 2000 coup leader George Speight released.

Bainimarama says the judiciary imposes sentences independently and equally.

Article continues after advertisement

“I do not endorse anything less than equal treatment under the law, regardless of status, titles or political power and connection for those responsible.”

The Prime Minister pointed out that the armed take-over of parliament 20 years ago, saw six Fijians lose their lives.

He claimed that many of the MPs calling for George Speight’s release and others behind the 2000 upheavals are ‘part of the same gang.’

“All of this ended up in the deaths of six patriot Fijians. They were murdered, killed by the same group of people. It may feel like some time ago for all of us. That is not so for their families. “

Bainimarama revealed in parliament that he does not believe that a matanigasau or a traditional ceremony of apology following the May 2000 coup was genuine.

“I had asked the former President Ratu Josefa Iloilo not to attend the matanigasaus because it’s a farce. We all know what that is – a comic dramatic work using buffoonery and horseplay. That matanigasau was not genuine it was fake. “

The ceremony was attended by Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu and other iTaukei leaders.

Ratu Naiqama had requested to conduct the matanigasau with the ousted Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry to seek forgiveness, as well as with the then military commander Voreqe Bainimarama.