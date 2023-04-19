No role in DPP suspension: Sayed-Khaiyum

FijiFirst General Secretary and former Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

FijiFirst General Secretary and former Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the suspension of former Director of Public Prosecution Christopher Pryde has nothing to do with him.

Pryde was suspended by President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere last Friday and a tribunal will be appointed to investigate allegations of misbehaviour against him.

Sayed-Khaiyum says that the ODPP is an independent body and the DPP should never be summoned by the Attorney General as reported.

Meanwhile, Sayed-Khaiyum was today again questioned at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Suva.

He says this is a continuation of the previous interviews by CID.

Sayed-Khaiyum is being questioned in relation to various allegations of abuse of office and the use of forged documents after a report was lodged by Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa.

He says the questioning has not finished and he will be back tomorrow.

Sayed-Khaiyum says he denies all allegations labelled against him.